Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season.
The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side.
The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.