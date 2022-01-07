Search

07 Jan 2022

Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards joins Birmingham on loan

Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards has joined Birmingham on loan until the end of the season.

Richards, 21, has made five appearances for the Seagulls, two of them as a Premier League substitute.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Taylor has been with the first-team squad for the first part of the season, he has benefited from that time and he has made great progress during that time.

“He has played in the Carabao Cup ties and also made his Premier League debut.

“But we feel it is now important for him to play regular football during the second half of the season and he will get that opportunity with Birmingham, a club I know well.”

Richards spent last season on loan at Doncaster and scored 11 goals in 48 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club.

“Blues is a massive club,” Richards told the official Birmingham website.

“So, if they ask me to come here and play for the team, I am going to do that.

“I spoke to the head coach (Lee Bowyer), we had a good chat, and I am just ready to get going.”

