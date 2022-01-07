Search

08 Jan 2022

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.

Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.

Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Frank accepted Covid-19 could be something of a leveller, with the top teams likely to put their Premier League ambitions ahead of any cup run if an outbreak coupled with injuries limits their player availability pool.

But, ahead of his side starting their FA Cup campaign at Port Vale on Saturday afternoon, he said: “I would love to be the next Wigan to make a fantastic cup run and get a chance to win it. I think it’s more difficult these days.

“I think the classic top-six clubs, if they are there at the end, they just have so much quality, the chance of them winning is just bigger if they are in a semi-final or final.

“If we should go that far, it’s one game and anything can happen, that’s the beauty of the cup tournaments.

“But I’ve seen more and more that the bigger clubs in the end need and want trophies for the fans and go harder for it compared to other years.

“We see that in the Carabao Cup: it’s Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham for the top-six sides.”

Kristoffer Ajer is available again ahead of Premier League Brentford’s trip to League Two Port Vale, with 62 places separating the teams in the football pyramid.

Ajer has been sidelined since October 27 due to hamstring trouble but he featured for over an hour in a friendly against Eastbourne Borough earlier this week and Frank is convinced the Norway defender is ready to return.

Frank added: “You never know what happens in a game but he is 100 per cent fit.

“He’s been tested, he’s trained hard, he played a friendly on Monday where he played 70 minutes and now he’s ready to play a competitive match.

“For me it’s perfect timing; get a competitive experience and then hopefully he’s ready to be fully available to fight for a starting position against Southampton (on Tuesday).

“We are very excited that he is finally available again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media