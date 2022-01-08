Search

08 Jan 2022

Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Bruno Lage has fond memories of lifting the FA Cup on a computer game as a child and now dreams of getting his hands on the real thing with Wolves.

The Wanderers boss was in nostalgic mood as he looked ahead to Sunday’s third-round tie against Sheffield United at Molineux, also recalling how watching the final live on television each year would be an event in itself growing up in Portugal.

Asked if the FA Cup still carries the prestige it once did, Lage said: “For sure. When I look back to my youth, if you remember there was a computer called the Spectrum. I remember the FA Cup. On the game on the Spectrum I played in the FA Cup and it was the first trophy I won on the computer.

“I want to play in the final, I want to play at Wembley. We will do everything in our hands to do that and it starts on Sunday. We start on the right foot in the competition.

“I come with a big ambition to win titles for Wolves, that’s my target. I have won titles before and I came here with that ambition.

“We have good players to do something amazing this season.”

Lage is expected to make some changes against the Blades. John Ruddy is likely to deputise for Jose Sa in goal, while the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Fabio Silva could also be handed rare starting places.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit again after a groin problem and the French defender could get his first outing for a month.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Lage, a former assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, may not make too many changes, however, with his team having played only once since December 19.

“It is an opportunity for us to continue in our way and be consistent. In the last three games we have played well and we need to continue with that mentality,” said the Portuguese.

“The cup is big in the history of football and we will go with our strongest team.

“Now you can watch any English game all around the world, but a long time ago there was only one to watch – the FA Cup final. It was the one English game on Portuguese TV. It is an important trophy not only here, but also around the world.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media