08 Jan 2022

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

Ireland Staff Reporter

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.

Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.

Arsenal said: “Everyone at Arsenal wants to wish Ainsley all the best during his time with AS Roma.  The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

England international Maitland-Niles progressed through Arsenal’s academy and made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday in a Champions League game against Galatasaray in December 2014.

He made his Premier League debut later the same week against Newcastle and has made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Maitland-Niles spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Ipswich and had a second spell away from Arsenal last season at West Brom.

The Londoner has represented England at all levels from Under-17s and after making his senior debut as a substitute in a Nations League game against Denmark in September 2020, has made four further appearances.

Speaking to Roma’s official website, Maitland-Niles said: “I am just delighted to be here and can’t wait to crack on.

“I want to help the team and show what I can do as a player.

“Thank you to the fans for the support they’ve already shown me – I hope we can go on to do something great by the end of the season.”

