Search

08 Jan 2022

Ryan Law nets extra-time winner as Plymouth shock 10-man Birmingham in FA Cup

Ryan Law nets extra-time winner as Plymouth shock 10-man Birmingham in FA Cup

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

League One Plymouth provided a FA Cup upset at St Andrew’s as they beat Championship side Birmingham with a narrow 1-0 third-round win after extra-time.

Substitutive Ryan Law was the matchwinner with his first goal in the famous competition.

He struck the ball past Neil Etheridge in the 104th minute after the 1984 semi-finalists had been the better side throughout the contest.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished the game with 10-men after George Friend was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.

While Steven Schumacher’s side have now reached the fourth round of the competition in two-consecutive seasons after the win.

Ryan Hardie should have opened the scoring in the 25th minute but was denied by a last-gasp save by Etheridge.

His first touch had rounded the goalkeeper, but the number one managed to stretch well to deny the forward on the corner of the six-yard box.

Despite playing in a league below their opponents, Plymouth continued to be the better side in the first period, but they lacked the final touch in the final third.

Danny Mayor and Jordan Garrick had attempts on goal but failed to hit the target from inside the penalty area.

The turning point of the cup tie came with 20 minutes remaining when Birmingham defender Friend was dismissed for a second bookable offence after taking out Niall Ennis on the half-way line.

Plymouth almost made their man advantage pay when Garrick was denied by a reflex save by Etheridge. The striker managed to get his shot away after being set free by Joe Edwards but was denied his sixth goal of the season by the busy Etheridge.

Conor Grant was the next Argyle man to come close, this time from a corner. The ball had too much power for Etheridge to gather and it fell to Grant, but the midfielder could not direct it on target.

The visitors could have stolen it at the end of the 90 minutes through Ennis and then Grant.

The former Wolves striker saw his shot cannon off the post before Grant again was close to scoring, this time with an audacious back-heel outside the six-yard box. Ennis’ pullback was perfect to the 26-year-old and his flick bounced just past the post.

They finally made their dominance pay when left-back Law arrowed the ball into the corner of the goal, leaving Etheridge helpless.

After receiving the ball, the academy graduate drove at the Birmingham defence before scoring his second goal of the season and sending the 2,860 fans into raptures.

Chuks Aneke had Birmingham’s best chance in the second half of extra-time, but the striker’s slash across goal whiskered just past the post.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media