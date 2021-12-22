Search

23 Dec 2021

Roads reopen at Dublin Airport after lorry collision disruption

Roads reopen at Dublin Airport after lorry collision disruption

Reporter:

News PA Media

A number of people sustained minor injuries after a lorry collided with several cars at Dublin Airport, prompting disruption for travellers.

It is understood the incident, outside Terminal One, happened after the driver of the lorry experienced a medical emergency.

The multiple collisions led to disruption at the airport, with roads closed and people facing long delays to access the area or exit car parks.

The roads reopened at 10pm, around two-and-a-half hours after the incident.

The lorry struck the vehicles at the terminal and on the departure road from the airport at around 7.20pm.

A Garda spokesman said: “A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.”

Gardai attended and conducted a technical examination of the scene.

The airport had advised people to allow extra time for their journeys while the closures were in place.

Later on Wednesday night the airport tweeted an update: “All damaged vehicles were removed at 22.00 All roads are reopened. We thank all those that who were impacted for their patience & understanding.

“We sincerely hope those injured will make a speedy recovery to full health.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media