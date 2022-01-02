Search

02 Jan 2022

Covid-19 booster programme opens to all aged 16 and over

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Anyone aged 16 and over can now come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab.

From Sunday all of those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access the service through HSE vaccination centres.

People are being asked to book into a vaccination centre offering jabs to their age group.

Announcing the expansion of the booster programme earlier this week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that it was important to maintain “momentum”.

However, he warned: “The logistics of this undertaking are not to be underestimated.”

Mr Donnelly added: “As incidence of disease continues to rise, it is vital that anyone eligible for a primary or booster dose vaccine receives that vaccine as soon as possible.”

Ireland has experienced record case numbers in recent days, sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, more than 23,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

According to the latest figures, 656 people are in hospital with the virus.

Eighty-five people are in intensive care.

News

