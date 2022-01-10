Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.
The incident, which gardai say involved a single car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday night on Castle Street in Cahir.
The pedestrian, who was a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Castle Street in Cahir was closed on Monday morning to allow a forensic investigation to take place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.