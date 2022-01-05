Search

05 Jan 2022

BOSH! jackfruit larb recipe

BOSH! jackfruit larb recipe

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Larb – a type of salad widely eaten in Thailand – has been given the BOSH! treatment in this healthy-but-tasty finger-food version. It’s brilliant for when you have friends over and want something fun and informal to dig into.

BOSH! jackfruit larb

Ingredients:
Serves 4 (as a lunch or a starter)

2 x 400g tins jackfruit
1 lemongrass stalk
1 garlic clove
2.5cm piece fresh ginger
2-3 red chillies
10g fresh coriander
10g fresh mint
50g salted peanuts
2 baby gem lettuces
1tbsp groundnut oil

For the dressing:
2 limes
1 banana shallot
1tbsp light soy sauce
1tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray. Make sure you have a clean tea towel, a pestle and mortar and a wok.

2. Roast the jackfruit: drain and rinse the jackfruit, then pat dry with the clean tea towel. Spread out on the lined baking tray and roast in the hot oven for 20 minutes. Use two forks to pull apart and shred the jackfruit.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the remaining ingredients: trim the lemongrass stalk, strip the bark and slice finely. Peel and finely grate the garlic and ginger. Finely slice the chillies. Pick the coriander leaves and finely slice the stems. Pick the mint leaves. Break the peanuts up in the pestle and mortar. Cut away the stems of the lettuce, pull apart the larger leaves and rinse under cold water. Halve the limes for the dressing, peel the shallot, cut it in half and finely slice it lengthways.

4. Cook the larb: warm the oil in the wok over a medium-high heat. Add the jackfruit and stir for three to four minutes. Add the lemongrass, garlic, ginger, two of the chillies and the coriander stems. Stir for two minutes. Turn the heat down to very low to keep warm, stirring occasionally to make sure it doesn’t catch.

5. Make the dressing: squeeze the lime juice into a bowl. Add the sliced shallot and squash it slightly to break it down a little. Add the soy sauce and sweet chilli and stir to combine.

6. Serve: spoon the jackfruit mixture into the lettuce leaves, drizzle over the dressing, garnish with the fresh coriander, mint leaves, broken peanuts and a few slices of chilli if you like it extra kicky! Serve immediately.

BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, priced £16.99. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media