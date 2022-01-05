Search

05 Jan 2022

BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin recipe

BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin recipe

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the BOSH! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket.

BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

Ingredients
(Serves 8 as a starter or four as a main)

7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)
3tbsp vegetable oil
1tbsp dairy-free butter
10 sage leaves
1tbsp sugar
2-3tbsp balsamic vinegar
20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar
1 x 375g sheet ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastry
Salt and black pepper

To serve:
Green salad

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Put a 24 centimetre deep ovenproof frying pan with a lid over a medium-low heat. Make sure you have a board or plate that will fit tightly over the pan.

2. Cook the onions: peel and halve the onions. Add the oil, dairy-free butter and the sage leaves to the hot pan. After a couple of minutes, pour off a little of the sage butter into a small bowl and set the crispy sage leaves aside on a sheet of kitchen paper. Add the onion halves to the pan, cut-sides down. Season generously with salt and pepper, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and drizzle over one tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar. Turn down the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Finely grate the cheddar.

3. Build the tart: unroll the pastry and cut it in half widthways to make fitting the pastry into the pan easier. Take the lid off the pan and scatter half the cheese over the onions. Drape the two pieces of pastry over the top to cover the onions (they will overlap in the middle)

4. Carefully tuck the pastry in around the onions, being careful not to burn your fingers on the side of the pan. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and brush the top with the reserved sage butter. Transfer the pan to the hot oven to bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up.

5. Serve: remove the pan from the oven (the handle will be hot!). Lay the board or plate over the pan then carefully flip it over to tip out the tart. Drizzle over the remaining balsamic vinegar, reserved cheese and the fried sage leaves. Slice and serve with a simple green salad.

BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, priced £16.99. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media