Search

07 Jan 2022

Lotus bucks industry struggles to see best sales year in a decade

Lotus bucks industry struggles to see best sales year in a decade

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Lotus Cars saw its best sales year for a decade in 2021 as enthusiasts grabbed the final editions of the firm’s most iconic models.

The Norfolk-based sports car maker is in a major transition period, phasing out its iconic Elise, Exige and Evora models and ushering in a new generation led by the Emira.

Over the past 12 months, its retailers sold 1,710 new cars, which was an increase of 24 per cent compared with 2020.

The Elise, one of the most famous names in the sports car segment, was the firm’s global best-seller. Lotus says this was down to the introduction of farewell models called Sport 240 Final Edition and Cup 250 Final Edition, which had impressive specifications and appealed to enthusiasts.

The USA was Lotus’s biggest market, which combined with Canada saw a 111 per cent jump in sales, also marking their best performance in 10 years.

Japan was second with its best year since 2015, amid the firm’s record-breaking year for the Asia-Pacific region. Australia had its best year since 2018, Hong Kong since 2014, and Qatar had its best year since sales began in 2016.

The UK was the third-best-selling region, with sales up 29 per cent, but Belgium saw the biggest increase in Europe, up 37 per cent.

Geoff Dowding, executive director of sales and aftersales at Lotus, said: “Our global retailers have risen to the challenge of giving the Elise, Exige and Evora the send-off they deserved. It means we’re in great shape for 2022 to focus on the all-new Lotus Emira, our last petrol-powered sports car and the best of breed.”

Matt Windle, managing director at Lotus Cars, added: “In difficult circumstances our retailers have delivered what was asked of them and more. It’s testament to their hard work, and that of our manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution teams around the world. A huge thank you to everyone involved – what a way to move into the era of Emira.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media