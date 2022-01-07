Search

07 Jan 2022

Hyundai introduces fully contactless digital aftersales process

Hyundai introduces fully contactless digital aftersales process

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Hyundai has introduced a fully contactless digital aftersales system following positive feedback during its trials.

Hyundai Guildford took part in a 12-week trial of the new system, and shortly after jumped to first in the dealer network for customer satisfaction.

It’s the latest evolution of the Hyundai Workshop Automation system, which has a fully online system for booking and repair authorisation.

This update makes for a completely contactless process for customers, with an online check-in and e-signature, contactless key handover, online work approval and remote payment options.

Customers can book their service or repair work online with prices pre-set. Now, an online check-in reminder is sent 48 hours before the appointment with a QR code that is used on arrival at the dealer.

This allows the customer to deposit their keys in a locker, but they will also have the option to talk to a service advisor if they would like to.

Once the process begins, customers can check the work’s progress online, with video clips sent highlighting the work that has been done and a quote for the work. Customers can instantly approve the work, which minimises the time they are without their vehicle.

The online booking system is in place at 120 Hyundai dealers across the country, with the contactless key handover trialled in Guildford to positive customer feedback.

Ben Sargeant, head of parts and service at Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Since its introduction, Hyundai Workshop Automation has massively improved the customer journey, and with these latest innovations we’re on-track to deliver an even slicker aftersales process.

“During the pilot scheme of online check-in with contactless key drop, 62 per cent of our customers opted to use it, despite it being an entirely new and unknown process to them. It’s a boost to the efficiency of our dealer partners, too, who are able to schedule work more effectively, have additional work approved faster and automate follow-ups for future service and repair work.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media