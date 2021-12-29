Search

29 Dec 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith says she can ‘only laugh’ during alopecia struggles

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she can “only laugh” during her struggles with alopecia, joking that she will decorate her bald patch with rhinestones.

The actress and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her experiences with hair loss and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the 50-year-old said the latest development will be hard to hide, as she ran a finger over a bald line across the middle of her scalp.

She said: “Now, at this point, I can only laugh. You all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.

“So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so you are not asking any questions.”

She added that she is going to look on the bright side, continuing: “You know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there.

“I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

She captioned the video: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something.

“Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Pinkett Smith, who has children Willow and Jaden with husband Will Smith, has previously said it was her daughter who encouraged her to embrace her new look.

She wrote on Instagram: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

