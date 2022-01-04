Search

05 Jan 2022

Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy

Diversity to be discussed at Golden Globes after year of controversy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An initiative to increase diversity in the entertainment industry will be discussed at the 79th Golden Globes after a year of controversy over the awards.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the US there will be no audience and the “select members and grantees” attending will have to follow Covid precautions.

There will be no red carpet event and, according to US media outlets, no celebrity hosts to present the awards.

During the ceremony Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss the Reimagine Coalition.

The five-year initiative, funded by the NAACP Hollywood Bureau and the HFPA, aims to ensure “visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and to increase “diverse representation in the industry”.

“The HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of trailblazing initiatives with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds,” the HFPA said.

It comes after the HFPA drew heavy criticism earlier this year as it emerged it had no black members.

The backlash prompted the association to admit a raft of new members, overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the award ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

More information about the ceremony will be released in due course.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media