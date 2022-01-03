Search

03 Jan 2022

The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring surprising guest

The Weeknd has announced he will be releasing a new album on Friday with a surprising feature from comedian Jim Carrey.

The R&B superstar, 31, shared a video to social media teasing the forthcoming record, titled Dawn FM, which will be released on January 7.

The album will be “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd” and will also include artists Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and  Oneohtrix Point Never.

Carrey and the other musicians’ names are referenced in the short video but what their involvement will be in the album has not been revealed.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Canadian singer discussed his friendship with Carrey and explained how The Mask actor lives two buildings away from him and they realised they could see each other from their homes with their telescopes.

He also noted that Carrey had surprised him on his 30th birthday and taken him out for breakfast.

The sci-fi style teaser clip shows scenes including a car crash and The Weeknd being carried out by the arms through a row of masked figures as synth music plays in the background

The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, can also be seen as an old man with greying hair while a voiceover says: “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM.

“You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

The singer has previously produced chart-topping albums including 2020’s After Hours and its break-out single Blinding Lights, with both enjoying huge commercial and critical success.

His previous studio albums, 2016’s Starboy, 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness and his debut Kiss Land in 2013, also received global recognition.

The music video hosting service Vevo also announced in December that The Weeknd was the most-viewed artist of the past year with 94.3 million views.

He also performed at the coveted Super Bowl half-time show last February at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in the US.

