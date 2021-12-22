Search

22 Dec 2021

Nicola Sturgeon volunteers at mass vaccination centre

Reporter:

News PA Media

Nicola Sturgeon has visited a mass vaccination centre to help as a volunteer, saying staff there are doing “heroic work”.

She visited the newly-opened vaccination site at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon posted a tweet showing her handing out lateral flow kits and speaking to workers at the centre.

However she admitted she may not have been much help.

Last week the Scottish Government said arrangements were being made for ministers, including the First Minister, to help in vaccine centres.

The First Minister tweeted: “Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier.

“Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.

“Many thanks to everyone – staff, volunteers, those being vaccinated – who spoke to me @eicc this morning, and to every member of every vaccination team across the country.

“We owe you all so much!”

During her visit on Wednesday, she helped with queue management and directing members of the public to vaccination booths.

She also staffed the recovery observation area where people rest for five minutes after receiving their jag.

