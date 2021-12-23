Search

23 Dec 2021

More than 35,000 retailers in financial distress as Omicron pressure mounts

More than 35,000 retailers in financial distress as Omicron pressure mounts

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

More than 35,000 struggling retailers are now in significant financial distress as they face a harsh winter amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to new figures.

New data from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor has also revealed that more than 20,000 bars and restaurants are also in a perilous financial position across the UK.

The figures come as firms across the UK witness reduced footfall and cancellations during a key trading period as coronavirus cases continue to soar past record levels.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1 billion package for affected firms earlier this week, focusing on the hospitality and leisure sectors, but industry leaders have already called for more to be done.

Begbies Traynor said its latest data for the final quarter of 2021 shows that 35,775 retailers, including both online and high street businesses, are considered in “significant financial distress”.

The figure represents an improvement on the fourth quarter of 2020, but also reflected a 2% increase in retailers facing financial difficulty against the third quarter of 2021 as inflation and supply issues continue to bite.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “2020 was one of the toughest years ever experienced in the retail sector.

“And while many sectors were hit hard, especially retail, they began to slowly recover in 2021 when restrictions were lifted, and retailers and non-essential businesses were able to reopen.”

Over the past quarter, across all sectors there were an extra 22,000 businesses facing financial difficulties, at 585,516, compared with the previous quarter.

The period saw 20,762 bars and restaurants in financial distress, while there were also 7,371 hotels and accommodation providers facing tough conditions.

Ms Palmer added: “The hospitality sector had been brought to its knees by the Covid-19 restrictions, with many operators either having to shut or having to completely change their business models to handle successive lockdowns and the lack of trade.

“While many bars and restaurants and hotels have flourished since the summer as the UK has reopened, Omicron could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and many now face the prospect of trading through what is typically the leanest part of the year with the double whammy of falling trade and very limited Government support.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media