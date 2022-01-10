Tom Newton Dunn joins Rupert Murdoch’s fledgling TalkTV channel

The Sun’s former political editor is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel, presenting a weeknight news and current affairs programme

Tom Newton Dunn is the latest signing to the new venture from News UK, after Piers Morgan announced he was joining the channel in September.

The move means he is stepping down as chief political commentator of Times Radio with immediate effect, but will continue to host its Sunday morning politics show T&G until TalkTV’s launch in early 2022.

We will feature breaking news reports from our own correspondents and the huge talent from the News UK stable, plus interviews and a panel from across the political spectrum. We hope to do things a little differently, but will be straight and balanced in all that we cover. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 10, 2022

Newton Dunn’s new show will “give viewers the news that matters to them in a straight and balanced way” and feature News UK’s stable of journalists from The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and TalkSport’s correspondents.

It will broadcast Monday to Friday from News UK’s headquarters at London Bridge and Caitlin Black, formerly a senior producer at Good Morning Britain, will serve as series editor.

Newton Dunn, who was political editor of The Sun for more than a decade until 2020, will also be the programme’s executive editor.

He said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to play a part in major new media innovations, from the birth of Sun Online to most recently Times Radio, which has reset the dial on what quality news radio can achieve, and I’m pleased to be still playing a part on the station.

“The chance to be at the helm of a new primetime news programme on an innovative new TV channel though really is a career dream come true.

“We want to bring viewers high quality news in a fresh and different way that best serves them.

“We can’t wait to start.”

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “As we evolve our programming ahead of launch, making high profile hires on and off air, I am delighted that Tom is joining Piers in our prime time line-up.

“Tom’s scoops have led the news agenda on many occasions over two decades, both for The Sun and latterly for Times Radio.”