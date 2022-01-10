Search

10 Jan 2022

Tom Newton Dunn joins Rupert Murdoch’s fledgling TalkTV channel

Tom Newton Dunn joins Rupert Murdoch’s fledgling TalkTV channel

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Sun’s former political editor is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel, presenting a weeknight news and current affairs programme

Tom Newton Dunn is the latest signing to the new venture from News UK, after Piers Morgan announced he was joining the channel in September.

The move means he is stepping down as chief political commentator of Times Radio with immediate effect, but will continue to host its Sunday morning politics show T&G until TalkTV’s launch in early 2022.

Newton Dunn’s new show will “give viewers the news that matters to them in a straight and balanced way” and feature News UK’s stable of journalists from The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and TalkSport’s correspondents.

It will broadcast Monday to Friday from News UK’s headquarters at London Bridge and Caitlin Black, formerly a senior producer at Good Morning Britain, will serve as series editor.

Newton Dunn, who was political editor of The Sun for more than a decade until 2020, will also be the programme’s executive editor.

He said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to play a part in major new media innovations, from the birth of Sun Online to most recently Times Radio, which has reset the dial on what quality news radio can achieve, and I’m pleased to be still playing a part on the station.

“The chance to be at the helm of a new primetime news programme on an innovative new TV channel though really is a career dream come true.

“We want to bring viewers high quality news in a fresh and different way that best serves them.

“We can’t wait to start.”

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “As we evolve our programming ahead of launch, making high profile hires on and off air, I am delighted that Tom is joining Piers in our prime time line-up.

“Tom’s scoops have led the news agenda on many occasions over two decades, both for The Sun and latterly for Times Radio.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media