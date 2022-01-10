Search

10 Jan 2022

Police cordon off house amid concern for father and eight-year-old son

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Police have cordoned off a house in Coventry amid concerns for the welfare of a man and his eight-year-old son.

The stand-off involving armed police and other specially trained officers, in the Earlsdon area of the city, began early on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “A cordon remains in place around a house in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, this morning where a man has been refusing to come out since the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The 41-year-old has his eight-year-old son with him and there are some concerns for their safety.

“Several officers, including armed police and other specially trained officers, are at the scene to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Unfortunately, residents, businesses, a school and travel are severely disrupted by the cordon.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is the safety of those involved.”

People are being urged to avoid the area after several road closures were put in place.

A library at the junction of Earlsdon Avenue North and Albany Road has been opened for residents and officers to use.

News

