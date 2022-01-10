Search

10 Jan 2022

Kate ‘danced waltz with pinch of rock ‘n’ roll’ during 40th birthday photoshoot

Kate ‘danced waltz with pinch of rock ‘n’ roll’ during 40th birthday photoshoot

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge danced a waltz with a “pinch” of rock ‘n’ roll during her 40th birthday photoshoot, the cameraman has revealed.

Kate marked her milestone birthday, celebrated on Sunday, by releasing three striking images by celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

Roversi has disclosed details of the duchess’ photoshoot in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, saying: “In the end I wanted to take some moving pictures, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my lens, a sort of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock ‘n’ roll.”

The duchess rarely dances in public but waltzed with Paddington Bear during a 2017 visit to the London station the famous Peruvian character is named after, and during a trip to the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu in 2012 joined the duke and locals in a traditional dance.

Kate wore three different Alexander McQueen dresses for each of the portraits and her hair was left to flow freely.

The photographer told the Italian publication: “I didn’t want her to look too Lady Duchess, too establishment, but as pure and contemporary as possible. Or even timeless.”

Mila Sneddon, a little girl who has developed a special bond with the duchess, has wished Kate a belated 40th happy birthday.

The six-year-old from Falkirk, who has been receiving chemotherapy for leukaemia, recorded an online video after returning home from hospital.

Mila was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project Hold Still, and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home’s kitchen window as her father stood outside.

The little girl was pictured separated from her father during the first lockdown, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home.

The duchess and the little girl met in Scotland last year, when Kate kept a promise to Mila, who wanted to meet a princess dressed in her favourite colour pink.

The little girl said in her Twitter video message: “”Happy Birthday Catherine I’m so happy your (sic) turning 40, I hope you get nice gifts (and) love spending time with your family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media