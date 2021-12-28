Police appeal for information after report of serious sexual assault

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious sexual assault in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Monday.
It was reported shortly before 12.10am that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in the square in Moy.
The suspect has been described as being approximately 6ft in height, of medium to skinny build, and with brown hair that was spiky at the front.
He was said to have spoken with an Armagh accent, and was wearing a dark coat, white top and blue jeans.
An investigation is under way, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information that could assist the police, is asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
