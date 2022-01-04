Search

04 Jan 2022

Renewed appeal for information on second anniversary of Glenn Quinn murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives are making a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of the murder of Glenn Quinn.

Mr Quinn was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim on the evening of Saturday January 4 2020.

It is believed he was attacked by a gang of men at his home address sometime between Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe.

“The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his death.

“Glenn, aged just 47, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, with local people continuing to express shock over such a senseless loss of life.

“It’s two years on since his life was taken, and the pain experienced by his family is, today, as raw as ever.

“They’ve experienced unimaginable sadness over the difficult Christmas period.

“The family deserve answers.

“And we are appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and please come forward.

“We believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know who what happened and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder and we are appealing to you directly to help us seek justice for Glenn.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to telephone detectives on 101; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

