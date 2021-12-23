Search

23 Dec 2021

Nicholls’ trio headline nine contenders for King George glory

Nicholls’ trio headline nine contenders for King George glory

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Past winners Clan Des Obeaux and Frodon spearhead Paul Nicholls’ bid for a 13th success in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase after nine horses were declared for the Kempton showpiece on Boxing Day.

Clan Des Obeaux goes for a third triumph after taking the honours in 2018 and 2019, but he was only third 12 months ago behind stablemate Frodon. Saint Calvados, who was fourth that day when with trainer Harry Whittington, completes Nicholls’ trio.

Clan Des Obeaux has not run since winning the Punchestown Gold Cup in April but Frodon has been in wining form of late, lifting Down Royal’s Champion Chase eight weeks ago. Saint Calvados is making his debut for the Nicholls team having been absent since February.

The last Irish-trained winner was in 2005 through Kicking King, following his victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier that year.

Minella Indo aims to complete the same double for trainer Henry de Bromhead on the back of finishing third behind Frodon at Down Royal on his reappearance.

Willie Mullins supplies the two other Irish contenders in Asterion Forlonge and Tornado Flyer as the Closutton handler attempts to win the the three-mile feature for a second time after Florida Pearl in 2001.

Nicky Henderson has three King Georges to his credit and is two-handed this time with Chantry House and Mister Fisher.

Lostintranslation has been pulled up in the last two runnings of this race, but Colin Tizzard’s charge showed he was back in good form when landing the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot last month.

Jeremy Scott’s Dashel Drasher was the only withdrawal at the final declaration stage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media