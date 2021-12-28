Search

28 Dec 2021

History-seeking Sharjah all set for Matheson Hurdle

History-seeking Sharjah all set for Matheson Hurdle

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Patrick Mullins hopes Sharjah can match Istabraq and Hurricane Fly in winning a fourth Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old faces five rivals in the two-mile Grade One contest, including Zanahiyr and Echoes In Rain, who filled the places behind him in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last month.

Sharjah is one of three representatives from the Willie Mullins yard and the trainer’s assistant and son continues his association with the five-time Grade One-winning hurdler.

Echoes In Rain will be ridden by Paul Townend, while Saint Roi, the mount of Rachael Blackmore, was fourth in the race last year and is having a first run since February when he was fourth to Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Mullins jnr said: “We’re really looking forward to Sharjah, he seems to love it in Leopardstown.

“If he could emulate Hurricane Fly and Istabraq that would be very, very special.

“It looks like the ground will be good for him, he’s done really well since since the Morgiana and it’s all systems go – I can’t wait.”

He added: “Echoes In Rain is better than her run at Punchestown. I think the slow pace counted against her there. I’d be wary of her.

“Saint Roi we all think is better than he showed last year. Obviously he’s had a long lay-off, but neither of them would be a surprise winner.

“They’re both Grade One horses and we’re very happy with both of them at home.”

Gordon Elliott saddles the other three in the line-up, with Zanahiyr having to find three lengths with Sharjah on their Morgiana Hurdle running. Petit Mouchoir and Felix Desjy complete the line-up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media