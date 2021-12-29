Teahupoo rallies to lift Limerick Hurdle

Teahupoo secured top honours in a thrilling renewal of the BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s charge was the 8-15 favourite for the Grade Two feature following a 12-length victory over the reopposing Quilixios in the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas last month.

Quilixios, a former stablemate of Teahupoo who went on to win last season’s Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham for Henry de Bromhead, was next in the betting at 11-4.

Teahupoo led the way for much of this two-mile contest under Jordan Gainford, but looked set for minor honours after Quilixios and Darragh O’Keeffe swept into a clear lead from the home turn.

Teahupoo powers home to claim the @BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle! 💥 A superb late burst from @gelliott_racing's charge with @GainfordJordan in the saddle 🏇 pic.twitter.com/vJf1ITRRZB — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) December 29, 2021

However, there was an unexpected twist in the tale after the final flight, with Teahupoo rallying for pressure and getting back up to prevail by half a length.

“He was a bit idle in front and we didn’t go mad. It actually suited me when I had something to attack at over the last two. He really put his neck out for me and tries,” said Gainford.

“He winged the last two and is a smart horse to look forward to in the spring.”

Betfair cut Teahupoo to 12-1 from 16-1 for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.