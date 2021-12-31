Search

31 Dec 2021

First Flow poised for Clarence House clash with Shishkin and co

First Flow poised for Clarence House clash with Shishkin and co

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

First Flow is on course to defend his crown in the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

Kim Bailey’s charge was unfancied at 14-1 last year, but floored 11-8 favourite Politologue by seven lengths after being prominent throughout in the Grade One feature.

Having made a successful reappearance in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon four weeks ago, First Flow will attempt to win the prestigious Ascot prize a second time.

But he is likely to face a stiffer task this time, with Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin and the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene among the entries. Both are unbeaten over fences and have been successful at the top level.

“I’m absolutely delighted with him and he’s on course to take on Shishkin, and anyone else, who wants to turn up, at Ascot,” said Bailey.

“It will be a bit tougher, but then he was an unfancied horse in the race last year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media