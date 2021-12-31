Jack Kennedy ’50-50′ for weekend mounts

Whether Jack Kennedy rides this weekend is “50-50”, according to Gordon Elliott.
Kennedy has only just returned from over six weeks on the sidelines with a broken arm, the latest in a long line of lengthy injury setbacks for the Gold Cup-winning jockey.
Kennedy had two winners at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, both for Elliott and both in Grade Ones – on Mighty Potter in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle and Fury Road in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.
He is booked to ride Where It All Began and Hardline at Tramore on Saturday and the exciting Ginto in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.
Elliott said on Friday: “Jack rode two lots out this morning and a horse jerked and his shoulder is a bit sore.
“He said he wouldn’t ride today and he’s probably 50-50 to ride on Sunday.”
