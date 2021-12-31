Search

31 Dec 2021

Burke basking in maiden century of winners for the year

Burke basking in maiden century of winners for the year

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Karl Burke is popping the champagne corks to after reaching a landmark in his training career following Astro Jakk’s success at Wolverhampton on Thursday.

For the Middleham handler ends 2021 having saddled 100 winners for the first time following a flurry of victories over the past few days.

Though the success of Astro Jakk in the six-furlong Betway Handicap was his 99th domestic triumph – and a sixth winner in the last nine days – one additional overseas winner pushed the yard into three figures for the first time.

Burke said: “We had winner in France, so we are counting it as 100 for the season, anyway.

“We are pleased to get there – I didn’t think we would get there, but the last week has been very good.”

Burke, whose previous best was 84 winners, added: “We don’t really make targets for ourselves.

“There have been a couple of occasions in the past where we thought we might get to 100 and it has petered out, but this year everything has been very consistent and all credit to the team. Everybody has worked hard and it has paid off.”

There have been plenty of highlights for the yard, too, including Significantly notching back-to-back handicap victories at Ascot and Dandalla taking a valuable Listed prize at Ayr.

“Having another Royal Ascot winner with Significantly (Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes) was a big plus. Obviously getting Dandalla to win a Listed race and then fetching a good price at the mares’ sale helps – it oils all the wheels and keeps the whole show on the road.”

And there appears to be plenty to look forward to for the team at Spigot Lodge.

“This year’s two-year-olds are a good bunch,” said Burke.

“There are some nice horses who will progress to make very nice three-year-olds and the batch of yearlings that have come in so far look pretty good, so I’m very happy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media