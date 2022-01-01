Search

01 Jan 2022

Hillcrest lands Listed honours in Cheltenham opener

Hillcrest lands Listed honours in Cheltenham opener

Hillcrest made just about all the running to remain unbeaten this season in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – the first race at Cheltenham in 2022.

Trained by Henry Daly, the seven-year-old lacks nothing in size and clearly has his fair share of ability as well.

Having won at Aintree and Wetherby this season, he was sent off a 3-1 chance to handle the step up to Listed company.

Richard Patrick bounced him out into an early lead and he appeared to be going well within himself for much of the contest.

The Nicky Henderson-trained favourite I Am Maximus, who had sweated up beforehand and raced on and off the bridle, looked a threat entering the straight but Hillcrest towered above him.

While the favourite briefly hit the front for a few strides, Patrick had not asked his mount for everything and when he did there was still plenty left in the tank and he pulled two lengths clear.

Betfair introduced the winner at 25-1 for the Ballymore in March and 16-1 for the Albert Bartlett.

“He’s taller than my measuring stick will go, and when he arrived at the yard he weighed in at 693 kilos. Most of mine are 520 (kg), which puts it into perspective,” said Daly.

“He’s big and he’s very talented. He’s had a lob round and Richard never had to pick up his stick.

“He doesn’t have to make the running and he’s got a great mind on him. I just wanted to see what he was like on an undulating track.

“When you think what a chaser looks like, it will look like him. He’s a real Trevor (Hemmings) horse.”

