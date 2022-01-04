Search

04 Jan 2022

De Boinville confident Hill can reach the summit

De Boinville confident Hill can reach the summit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Nico de Boinville has full belief that Constitution Hill can handle the step up to Grade One company on just his second start in Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

A startlingly impressive winner on his hurdling debut over the same course and distance he faces this weekend, the five-year-old is notoriously laid back at home.

While Nicky Henderson had been slightly concerned regarding his ability prior to his debut given how little he showed on the gallops, De Boinville said his relaxed nature but impressive turn of foot makes him a joy to ride.

“I was delighted with him (on debut), not many finish up that hill at Sandown like that on that ground,” De Boinville told Unibet.

“I was walking down the horse walk on him and he was so laid back, I was on the buckle end yet he was like riding a pony, even down at the start he was having a good look around.

“It wasn’t until I pulled him out going to the last that he really came alive. They are ideal to ride when they are like that.”

He went on: “I think so (can handle step up to a Grade One). He seems very laid back and takes it all in his stride.

“We’ll see how we go, obviously it will be a lot hotter than last time but the way he demolished them the other day was very impressive and they weren’t mugs in behind him either.

“We’re working our way through our novices slowly but surely but he’s bang there.”

Henderson also houses current Supreme Novices’ Hurdle ante-post favourite Jonbon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media