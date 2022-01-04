Tiger Roll team undecided on Cheltenham Festival date

Gordon Elliott will take a watching brief over dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll before deciding whether or not he will bid for a fourth victory in the Glenfarclas Cross Country race at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having won the three-and-three-quarter-mile chase in 2018 and 2019, he was runner-up two years ago, but regained his title in March, beating his 2020 conqueror Easysland by 18 lengths.

However, now at the age of 12, his better days appear behind him and he posted two subsequent lacklustre displays over regulation fences at Aintree last year in the Grade One Aintree Bowl and on his seasonal bow when pulled up in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase.

“The Cross Country Chase is an option, but he is not getting any younger,” said Elliott.

“We’ll just see how he is.

“We haven’t really discussed retirement yet, but we’ll see how he goes over the next month or so.”

Elliott has plenty to look forward to, however, with a slew of winners over the Christmas period advertising the Cullentra House yard’s form.

The victory of the Ronnie Bartlett-owned Galvin in the Grade One Savills Chase at Leopardstown was the icing on the cake.

Elliott added: “We had a great Christmas and Galvin was very good. I would imagine he will go straight to the Gold Cup now.”

The just-turned eight-year-old is currently 5-1 second favourite with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, March 18, behind the horse he conquered at Leopardstown, A Plus Tard (7-2).