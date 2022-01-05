Search

05 Jan 2022

Sandown and Haydock options for Finale scorer Porticello

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Porticello is not likely to be seen out until February following his Grade One triumph in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

Gary Moore’s charge, who is a top-priced 14-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, will bypass Trials’ Day there on January 29.

The Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock is one of his options the following month.

“He’s come out of the Chepstow race very well. We just have to see what we do now. There are two or three options and you won’t see him until February at least,” said Moore.

“He won’t go to Cheltenham for Trials Day. He’ll either go for a race at Sandown or otherwise he’ll go for the Victor Ludorum.

“He won’t go to Kempton for the Adonis. It might have him on his head round there. It’s a fast track and he wants a stiff two miles rather than an easy two.”

Editeur Du Gite, who carries the colours of 2014 winner Sire De Grugy, has been given an entry in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Moore will run Editeur Du Gite in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury next month to see if he is a genuine contender for the two-mile championship.

The eight-year-old, owned by the Preston Family and Friends, has to step up in grade after winning two handicaps at Cheltenham on his most recent outings.

“We had to make the entry because if you’re not in it you can’t win it. It’s very ambitious, I’m well aware of that but the entries closed on Tuesday so we had to put him in,” said the West Sussex handler.

“He’s now out of handicaps so what do we do? He’ll run in the Game Spirit at Newbury then hopefully if he runs well there we’ll decide whether he’s good enough to go to Cheltenham or save him for Liverpool.

“It’s the Sire De Grugy owners so you don’t know what could happen with them!”

