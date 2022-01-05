Classic Getaway makes hurdles bow at Clonmel

Expensive purchase Classic Getaway makes his eagerly-awaited debut over jumps in the Munster Hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday.

The six-year-old, a £570,000 purchase by Cheveley Park Stud, is pitched against four rivals who have all had experience over hurdles.

He has had the one outing so far for trainer Willie Mullins, winning an 11-runner bumper at Tipperary by 15 lengths last May.

ANOTHER future star for Cheveley Park?! 👀 The well bred £570,000 purchase CLASSIC GETAWAY got off the mark at the first time of asking under rules today with a dominant performances at Tipperary 👏🏼 👀 One to watch this summer! 🎬 @RacingTV pic.twitter.com/p28gbSzqvV — The Winners Enclosure (@TWEnclosure) May 26, 2021

“It’s quite a positive entry and I think Willie’s very happy with him and we’ll see where we go from there,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“I believe he’s been schooling well and Willie is happy with him at this point.

“It’s an interesting race with interesting entries, but Willie’s horses have been running promisingly first time out and they seem to be fit. We’ll see what happens.”

Mullins is also responsible for Cash Back, who is at the other end of the career spectrum at the age of 10.

A hurdles winner in March 2019, Cash Back was second in the Grade One Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown in February 2020 and reverts to the smaller obstacles after finishing fourth to stablemate Energumene in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last month.

Grangeclare West makes his debut tomorrow in the Bumper at Punchestown He’s another expensive purchase at £430,000 by Cheveley Park, but despite the price tag he’s a beautiful looking gelding and a lovely mover, there’s plenty of stamina in his pedigree!!pic.twitter.com/OW8aXkphA7 — Grant James Thomas (@Grant_Some92) May 28, 2021

Gordon Elliott’s Rodaniche, Joseph O’Brien’s Uhtred and the Liam Burke-trained Gordon Dai Dai make up the quintet.

While Classic Getaway is set to reappear, Cheveley Park’s Grangeclare West, also housed at the Mullins stable, is out for the season after suffering a pelvis injury.

“Unfortunately he’s had a stress fracture to the pelvis which is not life threatening or overly-serious, but obviously it’s pushed him and his season back until well after Cheltenham. He’ll be out for the season, I’m afraid.”

Grangeclare West, who cost £430,000, won a Punchestown bumper on his rules debut in May.