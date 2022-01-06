Search

06 Jan 2022

Plenty to look forward to for Hayley Turner in 2022

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Hayley Turner is looking forward to the year ahead after riding her first winner following a seven-week absence through injury.

Having celebrated her 39th birthday on January 3, Turner made a winning start to 2022 when partnering the David Simcock-trained Race Card to victory in a mile-and-a-half handicap at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

She said: “I broke my thumb which sidelined me for seven weeks, so it was nice to get back with a winner.

“It was a bit frustrating. I’d pulled up on one of David Simcock’s horses after the line and he just fell over. It was just one of those unlucky things.

“But it was nice to have a good break and I’m happy to be riding again now. It was good to ride a winner and get off the mark.”

Newmarket-based Turner, the first woman to ride 100 winners in a calendar year, will head to the Saudi Arabia at the end of February for the International Jockeys Challenge at the Saudi Cup, but is not setting herself any goals.

“I like these jockeys’ challenges, and riding at the Saudi Cup meeting will be a great experience.

“I don’t really make massive plans – I just try to ride as many winners as I can, really. I feel I have plenty of support from some good trainers and am looking forward to the rest of the all-weather season and the new Flat season.”

