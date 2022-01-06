Search

06 Jan 2022

Nicky Henderson self isolating and will watch Constitution Hill from home

Nicky Henderson self isolating and will watch Constitution Hill from home

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Nicky Henderson will not be at Sandown on Saturday to watch Constitution Hill in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle as he is currently self isolating with Covid-19.

Henderson said he “feels fine” and is not unwell – but the 71-year-old admitted he will find it hard watching from home as one of the most exciting horses in his yard has his toughest test to date.

“I’m afraid I am under lock and key and self isolating at home at Seven Barrows after catching the dreaded Covid which means unfortunately I will be unable to attend Sandown on Saturday for Unibet Tolworth day,” Henderson told his Unibet blog.

“It might seem a nice idea watching all the action on the television but I can tell you, in reality, it is most definitely not fun and it’s fair to say I am doing lots of box walking!

“Thankfully I am not unwell and feel fine but it’s important to do the right thing so you won’t see me around until next week.”

Henderson also had news on another of his star novices, Jonbon – who looks likely to have his eagerly-awaited next outing at Haydock on January 22.

“Jonbon is in fine fettle and will have one more run before Cheltenham,” said Henderson of his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite.

“Where that will be hasn’t entirely been decided but favourite at the moment is looking like Haydock on the 22nd for the Grade Two Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

“There’s also the Listed Sidney Banks at Huntington on February 10, but I think we’ll save Balco Coastal for that race instead.”

And in an update on superstar two-mile chaser Shishkin, Henderson confirmed the Clarence House Chase at Ascot – also on January 22 – a “strong possibility” if he continues to give the right signals following his reappearance at Kempton Park over Christmas.

He said: “Shishkin has come out of the Desert Orchid Chase in excellent shape and while I have now learnt to never rule anything in or out, if he is still showing me the same signs in a week’s time we might seriously consider running in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

“He either has the option of that or the Game Spirit at Newbury on February 12, so we aren’t short of options, but, as I say, Ascot is a strong possibility if he remains in the same form as he is at present.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media