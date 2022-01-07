Search

07 Jan 2022

Lateral Flow tests required for weighing room from Tuesday

Ireland Staff Reporter

Jockeys will be required to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before being allowed to enter the weighing room from next Tuesday.

The additional safeguard against Covid-19 should have brought in on Wednesday this week, but the measure was delayed temporarily by the British Horseracing Authority to give participants and officials planning to enter the weighing room an opportunity to obtain lateral flow testing kits.

The decision to implement the new testing requirements from Tuesday follows reports of an improvement in the availability of LFTs. Supplies will continue to be monitored, with participants and officials kept updated as to any further adjustments that may be required.

The introduction of mandatory testing builds on the existing infection control measures in place in the weighing-room complex, including social distancing and the use of face coverings.

The British Horseracing Authority announced the change in protocol after rises in Covid-19 infection rates across the country.

