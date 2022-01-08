Final reward for Prime Venture team

Prime Venture came from the rear of the field to win a stamina-sapping contest for the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase Series Final at Sandown.

Adam Wedge delivered the Evan Williams-trained 11-year-old with a well-timed run to lead at the final fence and land the £51,000 first prize.

Valadom made a gallant attempt to lead all the way and was 15 lengths clear at one stage. However, he started to weaken rapidly after the third-last fence as the pack closed in.

Final Nudge, the 100-30 favourite, took it up but that proved short-lived as Prime Venture (18-1) loomed up menacingly before pulling away on the climb to the line after three miles and 22 fences.

👏 Nice ride @Adamkwedge Prime Venture impresses at @Sandownpark, staying on strongly to capture the £100,000 Veterans' Handicap Chase Final for @EWilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/29khhrjOnB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 8, 2022

The winning distance was nine lengths from Final Nudge, with Sir Ivan a further four lengths away third. Dashing Perk was fourth and Valadom last of the five finishers.

Williams said: “He doesn’t win many times, but he has run mighty races in Welsh Nationals and I was probably guilty of training him for Welsh Nationals all his life and perhaps the little horse didn’t get the opportunity to go and win as many races as perhaps he should have.

“But it all goes down to owners again. And Mr and Mrs Davies have had some lovely horses over the years and they just let you hatch a plan and I can’t over-emphasise as a trainer when you get a free rein some way down the line the owners will get rewarded.”