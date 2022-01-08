Search

08 Jan 2022

Final reward for Prime Venture team

Final reward for Prime Venture team

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Prime Venture came from the rear of the field to win a stamina-sapping contest for the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase Series Final at Sandown.

Adam Wedge delivered the Evan Williams-trained 11-year-old with a well-timed run to lead at the final fence and land the £51,000 first prize.

Valadom made a gallant attempt to lead all the way and was 15 lengths clear at one stage. However, he started to weaken rapidly after the third-last fence as the pack closed in.

Final Nudge, the 100-30 favourite, took it up but that proved short-lived as Prime Venture (18-1) loomed up menacingly before pulling away on the climb to the line after three miles and 22 fences.

The winning distance was nine lengths from Final Nudge, with Sir Ivan a further four lengths away third. Dashing Perk was fourth and Valadom last of the five finishers.

Williams said: “He doesn’t win many times, but he has run mighty races in Welsh Nationals and I was probably guilty of training him for Welsh Nationals all his life and perhaps the little horse didn’t get the opportunity to go and win as many races as perhaps he should have.

“But it all goes down to owners again. And Mr and Mrs Davies have had some lovely horses over the years and they just let you hatch a plan and I can’t over-emphasise as a trainer when you get a free rein some way down the line the owners will get rewarded.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media