Witnesses sought after fatal hit-and-run crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash left a father dead.

Gabriel Lungu, from Romania, was driving a white Dacia Sandero when the vehicle was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf in Aberdeen.

The crash happened at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at about 6.25pm on December 30.

Emergency services attended and the 43-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but he later died from his injuries.

The two male occupants of the Volkswagen, which police said had been stolen minutes before the collision, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Mr Lungu’s family released a statement through Police Scotland after his death.

They said: “Gabriel Lungu, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was taken from us.

“Gabriel was truly one in a million.

“The most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know.

“There was nothing you could ask of him that was too much – he would help in any way he could, no matter what.

“Regardless of any problems of his own that he might have had, he did his best to ensure everyone around him was happy and cared for.

“His death has left a hole in our family that can never be filled and he will be missed every day.”

Sergeant Steve Manson, of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mr Lungu’s family at this sad time.

“The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.

“I urge those who were in the Golf at the time of the incident, or anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, to please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision to come forward.

“Those with information can contact police via 101, quoting reference number 2559 of December 30. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”