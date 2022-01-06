Skiers back on the slopes as resorts open after snowfall

Winter sport enthusiasts in the north of Scotland have taken advantage of the snow which fell across parts of the UK and allowed ski resorts to open.

Skiers and snowboarders made the most of conditions at Glenshee Snowsports Centre in Cairnwell, Aberdeenshire.

The Lecht 2090 ski centre, north of Braemar, had snow cannons running throughout Wednesday night and, with the roads on either side of the pass open, were able to open three of the 13 lifts, with snow said to be “thin at the top”.

Further north, however, high winds and driving snow closed the access road to Cairngorm Mountain near Aviemore in the Highlands.

A statement on the Cairngorm Mountain Facebook page said: “Ski area and access road closed on Thursday due to very strong winds and drifting snow.

“Southerly winds gusting 70mph at the base station with poor visibility in drifting snow, temperature -1C.

“Forecast for Friday is looking better with west-south-westerly winds 20 to 30 mph and bright spells in the morning. Temperature -2C during daylight.”

Glencoe Mountain in the west reported: “Blizzard conditions on the mountain mean the access chairlift is closed for the day.

“Accommodation and the White Corries cafe are open as normal. Plenty of snow at the base for playing in.”

Nevis Range, the country’s most northerly resort, reported that it was closed for the day due to high winds.

Weather forecasters are predicting fresh snow across the Highlands.