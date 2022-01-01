Cosmetic surgery - buyer beware brought to you by HOMS Assist

Cosmetic surgery has seen a surge in popularity and with the increase in demand, there is also a growing concern as to the number of people who are carrying out cosmetic surgery without suitable qualifications or expertise.
HOMS Assist has seen a marked increase in the number of clients seeking legal advice as a result of unsatisfactory outcomes following cosmetic surgery.
Cosmetic surgery includes surgery such as eyelid surgery, facelifts, hair-transplant surgery, liposuction, tummy tucks, nose jobs, laser eye surgery, and breast augmentation.
Precautionary steps to take when considering cosmetic surgery
There is a higher risk of the procedure going wrong if the surgery is administered by an inexperienced or unqualified practitioner. A good cosmetic surgeon will be suitably qualified, take a detailed medical history including a list of allergies, outline the risks, give you time to reconsider with a cooling off period, and carry out the procedure with due care and proper skill.
It is still a case of ‘buyer beware’. Do your research and make a fully informed and considered decision.
It is advisable to:
What to do if you are unhappy
If a procedure goes wrong, it can have a devastating impact, leading to physical, emotional and financial suffering. Instead of seeing the results that you envisaged, you might be left with severe pain, scarring, lack of symmetry, infection, partial vision loss, blindness, burning around the eyes and dryness of eyes- depending on the procedure undertaken.
It is important to act quickly and seek advice if you think that you have received negligent treatment. Generally, cosmetic negligence cases have a strict two-year time limit from the alleged negligence within which cases may be brought.
HOMS Assist have over fifty years of experience in personal injury claims, including cosmetic negligence claims. For information or advice, you can contact one of our experienced advisors who will be happy to assist you.
Aine McSweeney, Solicitor
Email: aine.mcsweeney@homsassist.ie
Phone: 061 758728
HOMS Assist acts for private clients in all types of litigation, medical negligence, conveyancing, family law, wills and probate as part of Holmes O’Malley Sexton LLP.
*In contentious business, a solicitor may not calculate fees or other charges as a percentage or proportion of any award or settlement
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.