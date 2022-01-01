Savour Food programme develops new e-tool for Irish Foodservice businesses to tackle food waste

Undertaking to reduce food waste is on the menu for Irish Foodservice businesses this year. As part of the Savour Food Programme, a new online tool for Foodservice businesses has been launched.

Five facts about food waste in Ireland

It is estimated that every year the Irish food sector wastes 150,000 tonnes of food.

The main sources of food waste in the Irish foodservice sector are plate waste (38%), preparation waste (35%) and unserved food waste (27%).

A proportion of ‘unavoidable’ food waste comes from peelings and off-cuts. On average, this waste accounts for just 25% of food waste thrown away.

Food waste has been calculated to cost €2.73 - €3.50 per kilogram.

If food waste cannot be prevented, donating or distributing to people is the next best option. More information is available from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

(Information from the Less Food Waste More Profit publication from the Clean Technology Centre at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Savour Food is a food waste reduction programme for businesses and it aims to bring about sustained change in Irish businesses in terms of food waste prevention.

Savour Food is now offering a free online facility where foodservice businesses can assess how much food waste might be costing and what they can do across the business to reduce it. The e-tool can be found at savourfood.ie.

Find out what some of Ireland’s most respected industry professionals have to say about food waste, including: JB Dubois of Grow HQ, Victor Murphy of O’Mahony’s Watergrasshill, Michael Lennon of Westport Woods Hotel, Pat Ferriter of Ferrit & Lee Restaurant and Eunice Power of Eunice Power Catering.

The Savour Food programme provides a free service to food businesses that includes direct consultancy, food waste prevention training and advice on legal obligations in relation to food waste management. The Savour Food Programme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

*Sponsored Content