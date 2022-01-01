Search

01 Jan 2022

SEAKEL’s goal is to transition into a Net Zero Carbon environment

One Company – One Solution

Reporter:

Reporter

SEAKEL’s main environmental goal is to transition to Net Zero Carbon. While part of their plan includes a gradual electrification of their fleet and investing in renewable energy (solar) at their Head office, they also want to invest in a nature-based solution.

Following extensive research as part of achieving their environmental and sustainability goals, SEAKEL came across a social enterprise called Cloudforests. SEAKEL became a CoolPartner of Cloudforests in May 2021. Their first SEAKEL Forest will be planted in February 2022 at Clouforests annual Planting Day.

This forest will contain native trees such as Oak, Rowan, Birch and Alder and will be located on the Loop Head peninsula at Doonaha. Cloudforests, which was only founded in 2020 has so far planted over 21,000 trees for the planet at Lahinch and when the sun sets on planting day another 14,000 trees will be added to that total.

This now sees the creation of new forests as a key part of SEAKEL’s sustainability goals, offsetting the carbon that we can't reduce whilst also giving the team at Seakel an opportunity to get their hands dirty, plant trees, care for them and visit for many years into the future. Cloudforests aims to create over one hundred forests along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way and SEAKEL are proud to be part of making this happen! 

Contact SEAKEL Fire and Security:

Web: www.seakel.ie Call: 061 307242 (24 Hour) Email: hello@seakel.ie

*Sponsored Content

