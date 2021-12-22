Search

22 Dec 2021

Covid-hit Derby will look for players to return against West Brom on Monday

Covid-hit Derby will look for players to return against West Brom on Monday

Reporter:

News PA Media

Covid-hit Derby will hope some players are able to return for their game against West Brom on Monday.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney had seven players self-isolating under coronavirus protocols against Blackpool on December 11, but still managed a 1-0 victory.

Sam Baldock (hamstring) and Lee Buchanan (knee) are still recovering from injuries, although the former remains on course to return soon.

Jack Stretton, meanwhile, has been absent due to a knee problem and illness and he will be assessed nearer the time.

West Brom have defenders Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend back fit again.

All four players were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 but were involved in the disappointing goalless draw at Barnsley.

Grady Diangana, Jayson Molumby and Adam Reach are among those vying for recalls to the starting line-up.

Albion’s form has stalled in recent weeks, winning just two of their last seven league games, but Valerien Ismael’s team are only two points outside the automatic promotion places and four adrift of Championship leaders Fulham.

