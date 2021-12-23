QPR waiting on availability of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay

QPR hope Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay will be available to take on Bournemouth.

The trio are due to fly out before Monday’s Sky Bet Championship clash, but Rangers boss Mark Warburton says talks continue with the football federations of Morocco, Senegal and Sierra Leone about their possible involvement against the Cherries.

The Hoops have not played since a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke on December 5 because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Warburton is waiting to see whether Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo and Sam McCallum have recovered from injury during the enforced break.

Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura could also play in the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in Zimbabwe’s provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.

The highly-rated Zemura made his first appearance since the end of October at Middlesbrough last weekend after an ankle problem.

Defender Lloyd Kelly also made his first start since November 6 in that 1-0 defeat and is available after suffering no reaction to a quad issue.

Jefferson Lerma is available following a two-match ban as Bournemouth seek to end a six-game winless run.