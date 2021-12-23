Search

23 Dec 2021

QPR waiting on availability of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay

QPR waiting on availability of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

QPR hope Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay will be available to take on Bournemouth.

The trio are due to fly out before Monday’s Sky Bet Championship clash, but Rangers boss Mark Warburton says talks continue with the football federations of Morocco, Senegal and Sierra Leone about their possible involvement against the Cherries.

The Hoops have not played since a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke on December 5 because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Warburton is waiting to see whether Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo and Sam McCallum have recovered from injury during the enforced break.

Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura could also play in the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in Zimbabwe’s provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.

The highly-rated Zemura made his first appearance since the end of October at Middlesbrough last weekend after an ankle problem.

Defender Lloyd Kelly also made his first start since November 6 in that 1-0 defeat and is available after suffering no reaction to a quad issue.

Jefferson Lerma is available following a two-match ban as Bournemouth seek to end a six-game winless run.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media