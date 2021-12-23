Search

23 Dec 2021

Hallam Hope among options if Oldham decide to make changes for Scunthorpe clash

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Oldham interim boss Selim Benachour must decide whether to shuffle his pack again for the Boxing Day visit of fellow League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.

Benachour made five changes to the side that lost at Tranmere for the game against high-flying Forest Green last time out but it was his substitutions during the match that made the biggest difference.

Both Hallam Hope and Jack Stobbs scored after climbing off the bench as Oldham recovered from 4-1 down to claim a remarkable 5-5 draw, and they could be in line for starting spots this weekend.

The Latics are currently second-bottom in League Two, with opponents Scunthorpe below them on goal difference.

Keith Hill has no fresh concerns ahead of the Iron’s trip to Boundary Park.

Alex Kenyon is still doubtful after picking up a groin injury against Bradford.

Hill told the club website that despite being disappointed their game against Bristol Rovers was postponed due to Coronavirus, it has given his squad “an opportunity to get stronger and more ready”.

The Scunthorpe boss could opt to stick with the same side that drew 0-0 at Hartlepool earlier in the month, with forward Ryan Loft and goalkeeper Rory Watson both starting following a return from injury.

News

