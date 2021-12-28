Search

28 Dec 2021

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.

England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.

Double-digit disappointment

  • 45 (Sydney, 1887)
  • 61 (Melbourne, 1902)
  • 61 (Melbourne, 1904)
  • 65 (Sydney, 1895)
  • 68 (Melbourne, 2021)

Pick of the pics

England’s duck hunt

Great Scott

When Scott Boland earned his Baggy Green this week he became just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, and the second man after Jason Gillespie. After taking his first wicket, the 32-year-old Victorian spoke about the important of inspiring youngsters in that part of the community and what better way than by turning in astonishing figures of six wickets for seven runs? That was enough to earn him the second ever Johnny Mullagh Medal – named after the renowned 19th century Indigenous cricketer. Even English fans could hardly begrudge him the broad smile he wore as he collected his prize.

Tweet of the day

Relations between the sides have been unusually good natured, inspired perhaps by the temperate characters of rival captains Joe Root and Pat Cummins. But Damien Martyn, a veteran of more bitter battles over the urn, showed there was still plenty of mongrel among the past players.

Root’s genius year goes uncelebrated

  • 1,788 - Mohammad Yousuf (Pak, 2006)
  • 1,710 - Viv Richards (WI, 1976)
  • 1,708 - Joe Root (Eng, 2021)

The England captain has been in wonderful touch with the bat in 2021, scoring six centuries (and two doubles) while averaging 63.25 in a team that has hit the skids. He even came close to a record many thought was untouchable. He ends up taking bronze medal position in the all-time list but will probably remember the pain of defeat more than his personal success.

Australia celebrates, England commiserates

While England made a hasty retreat for the pavilion after the formalities were over, Australia took the chance to enjoy their afternoon off. Once the crowds had dissipated and the presentations were made, the squad, coaches and attending family members made their way back on to the MCG outfield for an impromptu celebration. Beer and wine were enjoyed, commemorative pictures were taken, children played with bats and balls and a speaker blasted out a feelgood playlist including Bruce Springsteen’s Glory Days, A Ha’s Take On Me and Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69.

The losing habit

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media