28 Dec 2021

Scott Wootton likely to return from injury as Morecambe prepare to face Crewe

IrelandLive Reporter

Scott Wootton should be available to play for Morecambe as they prepare to welcome Crewe to the Mazuma Stadium on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old defender was forced off with an injury during the Shrimps’ 2-0 loss to Portsmouth last week and sat on the sidelines for the goalless draw against Fleetwood.

Fellow defender Ryan Delaney will be forced to sit out of Wednesday’s match through injury.

Long-term injury absentee Freddie Price is still recovering, he has not featured in the league since November.

Visitors Crewe have not played for nearly three weeks due to Covid postponements but should have a near fully-fit squad to choose from for Wednesday.

Zac Williams is the only injury concern for David Artell.

Club top scorer Mikael Mandron will be hoping to add to his season tally of five.

The Alex will be going to Morecambe in search of their first win away from home.

News

