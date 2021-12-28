Search

28 Dec 2021

Ipswich have steered clear of Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Wycombe clash

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says his squad have not been badly affected by Covid-19 ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe.

“The cases we have had have been isolated and so far there hasn’t been a big outbreak,” McKenna said.

Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Toto Nsiala have returned to training having recovered from coronavirus but they are not yet ready to play.

Bersant Celina, Jon Nolan and Hayden Coulson have been ruled out by injury.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed that Wanderers have also managed to avoid a significant outbreak.

The Blues were able to take Christmas off following the postponement of their Boxing Day fixture against Cambridge.

However, they have now not played since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 11.

“These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we’ll be well up for them,” Ainsworth said.

