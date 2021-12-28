Search

Inih Effiong at the double as Woking prolong Dover’s wait for a win

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Inih Effiong bagged a double as he helped Woking to a 3-2 win over Dover at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The hosts took an early lead in the sixth minute when Max Kretzschmar converted from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Alexis Andre had been penalised for bringing down Moussa Diarra.

It did not take long for the visitors to respond, Jake Goodman heading in at the back post to even matters five minutes later.

Woking regained their lead just after the half hour mark through Effiong. The 30-year-old controlled a Kyran Lofthouse cross and found the back of the net to ensure the hosts were ahead at the interval.

Effiong got his second of the afternoon on the hour when he smashed home from a tight angle and Ryan Hanson’s 87th-minute consolation for Dover was not enough to stop Woking from picking up all three points, a result which leaves Dover without a win from 21 National League games.

